José Fernández was at bar before crash

Miami Marlins ace José Fernández was seen at a Miami River bar hours before his boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach Sunday morning, killing him and two friends.
Fernández, 24, died when his 32-foot SeaVee Kaught Looking slammed into the Government Cut north jetty at a high speed, investigators say. He died in the crash along with Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and Eduardo River, 25. The incident remains under investigation by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission.
Investigators have not indicated what the trio were doing, or where they were going when their boat, headed south, slammed into the dark rocks that jut east into the ocean from South Pointe Park after 3 a.m. But the Miami Herald confirmed that Fernández was at Brickell’s American Social Bar & Kitchen sometime overnight. A spokesperson for the bar said there was no timetable for his appearance, but acknowledged through attributed to an unidentified manager that he was there, as first reported by TMZ.com.
“José Fernández was a guest at American Social. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families and friends who share in the loss of the three victims involved in this tragic boating accident and to the Miami Marlins organization,” the statement said.
The confirmation of Fernández’s whereabouts was just one of several details to trickle out following the violent crash, which ripped the fiberglass from the left side of the hull and flipped the vessel onto the jetty rocks. Two men were found trapped beneath the boat, and a third was thrown from the vessel.
Initially, an FWC officer said the boat was not Fernández’s, but belonged to “a friend of Jose’s who is very well connected to several Marlins players.” Officer Lorenzo Veloz said he’d seen the boat several times, and that Fernández was never behind the wheel.
But investigators confirmed Monday that Kaught Looking — spelled with a backwards K, the symbol for strikeouts — was indeed the pitcher’s. FWC Officer Rob Klepper said the initial statements about the boat’s owner were simply a mistake.
Though there is no criminal case -- everyone in the accident is dead and there would be no one to charge-- the FWC turned to prosecutors to draft a search warrant to search the boat, in an abundance of caution.
A Miami-Dade State Attorney's spokesman would not talk specifics.
“FWC has a duty to investigate tragic boating accidents like this one,” said spokesman Ed Griffith. “Upon FWC’s request, the State Attorney’s Office has agreed to help the agency gather the necessary information to fully clarify what actually happened early Sunday morning and why.”
Klepper declined to discuss whether they were looking into Fernandez’s appearance at American Social. He also declined to discuss whether investigators were aware of a Sunday Instagram post from Will Bernal, a friend of Rivero’s who suggested Fernandez may have been upset about something before the trio boarded his boat.
“Try to keep him close to shore if you go out,” Bernal texted Rivero.
“Trust me it’s not my time yet,” Rivero responded.
“I know but try to keep Jose cool, tell him what I said,” Bernal wrote back.
Rivero then posted a picture of his phone’s map application, showing the area of the Miami River around American Social.
“Our investigators are looking into every lead,” Klepper said.
The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the physical autopsies of the three victims but pathologists are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, according to an office spokesman. FWC Officer Rob Klepper said the cause of death for the three men has not yet been established.
“The exact time of the accident is still under investigation and the operator of the vessel at the time of the accident is undetermined at this time,” Klepper said in a statement.
Fernandez, one of baseball’s best and most electric pitchers, was originally slated to pitch Sunday, but his start was moved back one day. For Monday night’s game, the entire team is expected to wear his number 16.
Outside the Kendall home that Fernandez bought for his grandmother, Olga Fernandez, a dozen balloons in Marlins blue, orange, black and white are tied at the gate. A sign drawn in marker reads, “We will miss you Jose,” with drawings of hearts, baseballs, the Marlins logo and Fernandez's jersey number.
Fernandez's agent, Scott Boras, brought flowers to the family Monday and spent a couple of hours at the home. He broke down while speaking about the late pitcher, who escaped Cuba during a horrowing boat trip across the Florida Straits, during which his mother fell in the water and he swam to her rescue.
“It’s so rare that you get a Cuban-born native who comes here, acclimates, he goes to high school and becomes such a rare, rare talent,” Boras said. “He became a model for all those who made that transition.”
On the field, Boras said Fernandez was a “voracious competitor” who after a game also enjoyed talking to and spending time with his competitors.
“He was a man who just loved people,” Boras said.
In an interview with El Nuevo Herald, Ramon Jimenez, the longtime fiance of Fernandez’s mother, said he was hoping to hear from his “son” soon to learn about whether he’d pitch Sunday or Monday. Instead, he received a 6 a.m. call at his Tampa home about Fernandez’s death.
When the phone rang, he thought it was Jose.
“Everything fell apart,” Jiménez said. “That is something no parent wants to hear. I still refuse to believe it. I think that at some point I will wake up from this nightmare.”
Fernandez's family is planning to a public service open to fans on Thursday. Other details have not yet been announced.
Additional details continued to trickle out about the trio’s whereabouts and mindstate. Will Bernal, a friend of Rivero’s, posted a string of texts on Instagram that suggested Fernández was indeed on the Miami River Sunday night and may have been upset about something.
Our last phone conversation and text messages last night. I feel sick to my stomach. Everyone is talking about Jose Fernandez but you died trying to be there for him and be a good friend. This doesn't sit with me well. I write this with the heaviest heart I've ever had. I just lost Tony and now I lost another best friend. I can't get over this nightmare. I already miss you and our daily conversations. You died being a great friend. You went to be with Jose and help him when he called you. I tried so hard to tell you not to go out on that boat. It didn't feel right and we both knew it. I'm choking on tears writing this, you don't deserve this. We were just talking about life at the Marlins game and how precious it is. I can't believe you are gone. The pain I have is unexplainable. I feel guilty that I didn't do a better job of trying to convince you not get on that boat. You told me just so I know in case something happens. You had a gut feeling and that is killing me. I love you bro, you'll always be the little brother I never had. I'm in shock, I'm still waiting for you to call me or txt me. We were so excited to celebrate your birthday in Vegas. You were loved by many and I'll do my best to stay involved with them. Lauren and I will keep you in our prayers. Rest In Peace brother. Love you little bro Eddy Rivero @e_greeneyes #rip #mybrotherfromanothermother
Miami Herald reporters Julie Brown, Joey Flechas and David J. Neal contributed to this report.
