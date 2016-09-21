Mosaic: We’re sorry about the sinkhole that drained dirty water into aquifer

Executives from the Mosaic company attended the Polk County Commission meeting Tuesday.
The company's senior vice president of phosphate Walt Precourt offered an apology to the community for the sinkhole at its Mulberry plant.
More than 200 million gallons of slightly radioactive water seeped into the ground when the sinkhole opened under a phosphogypsum stack on last month.
Mosaic executives said no contaminated water made its way from the plant to private wells.
Workers at the New Wales plant off Highway 640 discovered the sinkhole under a gypsum stack on Aug. 27. Since then, Mosaic along with the Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA have been on site monitoring the situation.
However, the public did not know about the sinkhole until three weeks later.
"On the half of Mosaic and my nearly 4,000 colleagues in Florida, I would like to express our sincere regret at the sinkhole and recovery operations on our property that have caused concern in the community," Precourt said.
The DEP, EPA and Florida Department of Health in Polk will continue to review water samples from any local areas or any homeowners that want their water tested.
