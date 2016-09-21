2 alligators killed in Florida after homeless man attacked

According to Florida wildlife officials, they have captured and killed an alligator, after it was believed to have attacked a homeless man who was swimming in a river.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Greg Workman told Florida Today, that authorities have captured and killed two large alligators in Crane Creek in Melbourne.
According to Melbourne Police, officers were training in the area on Monday morning near an overpass of highway U.S. 1, when they heard the man screaming. The officers found the man in the river bank with deep puncture wounds on his shoulder.
Authorities say the man was conscious, but in pain when he was taken to a hospital where he was in reported to be in stable condition later that night.
