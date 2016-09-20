News
September 20, 2016 8:11 AM
Florida man charged with stealing $45,000 in socks
A South Florida man was arrested last week after he stole more than $45,000 worth of socks from a Medley warehouse, police said, according to WPLG-TV.
[
View the story "Florida man steals more than $45,000 in socks" on Storify
]
Related content
Florida
Florida man charged with stealing $45,000 in socks
