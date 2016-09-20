Florida

September 20, 2016 8:11 AM

Florida man charged with stealing $45,000 in socks

A South Florida man was arrested last week after he stole more than $45,000 worth of socks from a Medley warehouse, police said, according to WPLG-TV.

 

Florida

