Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Miami neighborhood as Zika-free

Florida Gov. Rick Scott lifts Zika zone in Wynwood neighborhood in Miami.
Bear cub visits sheriff’s office

A video uploaded to the Facebook page of the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows a small bear that appears to respond to a shouted order not to knock over a garbage can. The video is described as taking place at a sheriff's office in North Lake Tahoe, California, where bear visits are a regular occurrence.

11-foot, 450 pound alligator caught near Florida school

An 11-foot alligator wandering onto a Southwest Ranches bike trail was caught on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission snagged the 450-pound gator after Davie Police found the massive reptile on a bike trail near the intersection of Griffin Road and Bonaventure Boulevard in Southwest Ranches.

Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.

