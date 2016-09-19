Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares Miami neighborhood as Zika-free

A video uploaded to the Facebook page of the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows a small bear that appears to respond to a shouted order not to knock over a garbage can. The video is described as taking place at a sheriff's office in North Lake Tahoe, California, where bear visits are a regular occurrence.
An 11-foot alligator wandering onto a Southwest Ranches bike trail was caught on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission snagged the 450-pound gator after Davie Police found the massive reptile on a bike trail near the intersection of Griffin Road and Bonaventure Boulevard in Southwest Ranches.
A fight over a tree house has pitted 65-year-old Shawnee Chasser against Miami-Dade’s $7 billion county government. Chasser has spent the last year fighting the county over the fate of the wood cottage where she lives in the wooded front yard of her late son’s Biscayne Gardens home. She's been living outdoors for 45 years.
Rosalind Page, mother of slain 8 year-old Jada Page, attends a rally in Liberty City organized by concerned citizens who want a call for action.
Heavy rains from Hurricane Hermine drenched Florida's Gulf Coast Thursday prompting a mandatory evacuation notice for some parts of the coastline. This video shows rain lashing Isla del Sol in St. Petersburg.
Shanell Flowers, mother of 18-year-old Antquinisha Flowers, who was killed in a driveby shooting last week, asked the public for help finding her daughter’s killer on Wednesday at the City of Miami Police Department.
Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.
The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released the 911 calls from the Pulse nightclub shooting in June that left 49 dead and 53 injured. On Tuesday, the calls were released in accordance with Florida law.