Wynwood declared Zika-free by governor

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Monday morning during a visit to Wynwood that the Centers for Disease Control has lifted a Zika-related travel advisory hanging over the arts district since early August.
He also encouraged visitors to return to the Miami entertainment district.
“Everybody should be coming back here and enjoying themselves,” Scott said at a news conference.
Scott also encouraged Congress to pass a Zika funding bill.
Joined by the mayors of Miami and Miami-Dade County, Scott was at the San Paul Gallery Wynwood to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s expected lifting of a travel advisory warning pregnant women and their partners to stay away. The lifting of the “Zika zone” — which has carried financial consequences for the galleries, restaurants and bars in the artsy district since its creation in early August — is expected after 45 days have passed without the identification of a new, locally born case of Zika.
"Moving forward this is great news. This is a really great day for Wynwood," Scott said from the paint-splattered gallery at Wynwood Walls.
“We are relieved that there have not been any additional cases of locally transmitted Zika in Wynwood during the past 45 days and are hopeful that the CDC will soon remove its travel advisory for the area,” Albert Garcia, vice chairman of the Wynwood Business Improvement District, said in a statement Sunday. “Wynwood has emerged from this challenge stronger than ever. We encourage the public to rediscover our world-renowned street art, cultural, retail and unique dining experiences.”
Entrepreneurs and politicians have circled Sept. 19 recently as the date when they hoped the federal government would lift the advisory, instated just days after Scott announced in July that at least two people had contracted Zika from mosquitoes carrying the virus in the neighborhood. Wynwood became the first community in the country where mosquitoes were believed to carry the virus, which often causes no symptoms but can cause birth defects if contracted by pregnant women.
Comments