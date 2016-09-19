Amber Alert: Police searching for 2 missing Florida kids

Citrus County deputies are looking for a mother who they said took her two young children from their guardian and fled, possibly to West Virginia.
An Amber Alert has been issued.
According to deputies, 38-year-old Stacey Williams, who is homeless, burst into the Lecanto home of her children's guardian, hit the woman, and forcefully took her kids, 3-year-old Rylan Williams and 1-year-old Mason Williams, from the home on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Deputies said the court had placed the children with the victim and the mother had no legal rights to take them.
The victim told deputies Williams texted her earlier wanting to see the children but was told no. Shortly after, deputies said the suspect barged in and told the victim not to call 911. When the victim attempted to call, deputies said the suspect grabbed the phone from her and broke it on the floor.
Deputies said she then grabbed the victim by the face causing scratches and redness. She picked up her children and carried them away, deputies said.
The victim was not able to see if she was in a vehicle at the time, however, deputies said Williams sometimes drives a white 2004 Ford Expedition with tag DNSC62. Deputies immediately responded to the area but did not locate the suspect or children.
The sheriff's office has received information that suggests the suspect may be headed to West Virginia.
A warrant has been issued for Williams for charges of burglary with battery and interference with child custody.
If you have any information at all about this incident or the location of the children, please call 911 immediately.
