Duval schools superintendent resists school recess push

The head of Duval County schools is resisting calls to mandate a school recess period in elementary schools.
Parents of school children across the state have been pushing school districts and legislators to set aside 20 minutes each day for "free play recess" in elementary schools. The Florida House passed a recess bill earlier this year but it was never considered by the state Senate.
But the Florida Times-Union reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2d8XLql ) that Duval Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti won't support an across-the-board directive telling teachers how and when they take their children out for recess.
Vitti distributed an email to elementary school teachers and principals encouraging each school to make time for physical education classes as well as more unstructured play time. But parents told the newspaper that Vitti's efforts aren't enough.
