Decapitated animals found near Tampa road

City police are investigating after reports of decapitated animal bodies in the area of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
“We came upon beheaded large goats, ducks, chickens, roosters, and different kinds of birds,” said animal rights activist Lisa Hayworth.
Next to the animals, Hayworth pointed out flowers, fruits, and even coins. Hayworth says it appears to be some type of animal sacrifice ritual.
The flowers and fruit along with the beheaded animals are similar to rituals in the Santeria faith.
Hayworth said she has seen the dead animals along the Courtney Campbell Causeway more than a dozen times. But this is the first time she has contacted police.
“I just had enough,” Hayworth said.
Animal sacrifices are not illegal. It is a protected religious practice in the United States. However, police say dumping the animals in a public place is what they are investigating. They are also not ruling out animal cruelty.
“Just the smell and the disease of everything that comes with this, I can’t imagine why it’s acceptable. Apparently it’s been going on for years,” said Hayworth.
Victor Cavaleri said he was enjoying a day on the water with his wife along the causeway when he alerted police to beheaded goats in trash bags.
“By the time the whole incident took over, we basically had to leave. It ruined our fun,” Cavaleri said.
Hayworth said she is scared to think about what would have happened if she hadn’t noticed the animals. A coastal cleanup is scheduled for this weekend along the causeway, where plenty of school aged students are expected to volunteer.
Police ask that anyone with information give them a call.
