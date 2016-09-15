Zika protest at Miami Beach City Hall

A crowd gathered at Miami Beach City Hall to protest against the aerial spraying of the pesticide naled to combat the spread of the Zika virus on the island, Sept. 14, 2016.
C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald

Florida

Burglar sends victim to his room during break-in

Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.

Florida

Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.

