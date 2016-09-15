Zika protest at Miami Beach City Hall

Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.