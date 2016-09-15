Zika protest at Miami Beach City Hall

Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.
A fight over a tree house has pitted 65-year-old Shawnee Chasser against Miami-Dade’s $7 billion county government. Chasser has spent the last year fighting the county over the fate of the wood cottage where she lives in the wooded front yard of her late son’s Biscayne Gardens home. She's been living outdoors for 45 years.
Heavy rains from Hurricane Hermine drenched Florida's Gulf Coast Thursday prompting a mandatory evacuation notice for some parts of the coastline. This video shows rain lashing Isla del Sol in St. Petersburg.
Shanell Flowers, mother of 18-year-old Antquinisha Flowers, who was killed in a driveby shooting last week, asked the public for help finding her daughter’s killer on Wednesday at the City of Miami Police Department.
Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.
The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released the 911 calls from the Pulse nightclub shooting in June that left 49 dead and 53 injured. On Tuesday, the calls were released in accordance with Florida law.