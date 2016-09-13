Man begs for clues about brother’s murder

Bryan Bromfield broke down as he tried to explain what he missed most about his little brother.
“Basically everything,” he said, before he began sobbing uncontrollably.
Bryan’s 24-year-old brother Gavin was killed Aug. 3 in what police believe was a robbery gone wrong outside his Miramar home in the 7100 block of Alhambra Boulevard.
It was Bryan Bromfield, police said, who was awakened by the shots and ran outside to find his wounded brother on the ground.
“We believe it happened really quick,” said Det. Hector Bertrand, the lead investigator who asked the public for help in solving the case at a news conference Monday. “We don’t know if there was any altercation prior to the shooting.”
Police said Monday that the reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest was bumped from $3,000 to $8,000 by a donation from a family friend.
“We can’t do our job without the community,” he said.
Officers responded to the home just after 3:30 a.m. Aug. 3 after a report of shots being fired. Gavin Bromfield was found in the driveway with several wounds and his Lexus was missing.
The car was later found abandoned a few blocks away. Police don’t have too much to go on. They say its possible there are two suspects and that they may have taken the car because they were on foot.
Gavin Bromfield’s mom begged the community for information that may lead detectives to her son’s killer.
“He’s not here with me,” she said. “I can’t touch him. I can’t cook for him. I can’t wash his clothes anymore. He’s not in the house and it’s devastating. So please come forward.”
Not knowing what happened makes losing Gavin even harder, said Gavin’s cousin Howard Rye.
“It difficult to put it behind you when you’re still trying to figure out what really happened,” he said.
Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
