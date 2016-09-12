Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy in Pinellas County

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy.
Pinellas Park Police are looking for Harry Charles. He was last seen in the area of 7900th block of 73rd Street North in Pinellas Park.
According to police, the child may be in the company of 30-year-old Handy Charles. They may be traveling in a 2003, blue Honda Civic, Florida tag number GCUF36.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864 or 911.
