Man accused of abusing toddlers to make child porn

A Bartow man already in the Polk County jail for child pornography faces more than a hundred additional charges.
Sheriff Grady Judd said James Ballone sexually abused two boys who were just 2 years old, and, according to Judd, Ballone documented the abuse with a camera to create child porn.
Judd said Bollone gained access to young children by offering to babysit the children of women he had hired for his carpet cleaning business. The business was called J&K Dry Carpet Cleaning.
People called Ballone “Papa Jim.”
"He had a trampoline," stated Sheriff Judd. "He had a swimming pool. He had lots of kids' toys. He would take the kids to Chuck E. Cheese's."
Judd said Ballone set up a kid-friendly room in his house where the abuse took place.
Judd also accused Ballone of setting up a secret camera in his bedroom, which was reportedly capable of sending video feed to another room. That's how young children saw Ballone having sex with his wife, Judd said, though his wife apparently didn’t know about the video feed.
Judd said Ballone molested two children in the state of New York back in the 1980s, but spent little time in jail.
"This guy has been a child predator his entire adult life,” said Judd.
Neighbors were rightfully upset with the news.
"I think as his neighbor, I think he should be castrated and be put in prison,” said John O’Driscoll. “And let the ladies whose children it is have a go at him."
Judd said detectives found evidence of the child abuse and child porn production as they were following up on Ballone’s original child porn possession arrest in July. He said Ballone had more than 50 electronic devices in his home that were capable of storing images.
Judd believes there may be more victims. He is urging parents of children were had contact with Ballone to come forward if they have information.
