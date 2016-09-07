Protestors gather in Miami Beach to protest aerial spraying for Zika

Protestors gather at City Hall in Miami Beach against the spraying of naled over the ocean to eradicate Zika. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy
Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.

FSU research team makes Zika drug breakthrough

A team of researchers from Florida State University, Johns Hopkins University and the National Institutes of Health found existing drugs that can stop Zika from replicating in the body and from damaging fetal brains. Tests are still needed to determine a specific treatment regimen for Zika. There currently is no medical treatment for Zika.

'There is no other Everglades like this in the world'

The A.R.M. Loxahatchee NWR is approximately 144,000 acres of northern Everglades and cypress swamp, protecting the integrity of the remaining Everglades ecosystem. The film features the tranquility of this exquisite area, its abundant birdlife, rare plants, science and research projects, and the partnerships and programs with schoolchildren and the community surrounding the refuge. The film also highlights one of the newest Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnerships, the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center at Florida Atlantic University.

