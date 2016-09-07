Smash and grab: Man uses hammer to rob fast-food restaurants

A man carrying a hammer stormed into a Miramar fast-food restaurant early Tuesday morning and attempted to open a cash resister by smashing the drawer.
After several failed attempts, the man moved on and ripped two registers from a counter and then ran out with them, store surveillance shows.
On Tuesday, Miramar police released the video and video from another robbery involving the same man in hopes of identifying him.
The first incident happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the KFC/Taco Bell at 3650 Utopia Dr. In that robbery, the man used the hammer to smash the front window and then pry open the registers, police said.
Police were then called to a robbery just before 3 a.m. at Little Caesars, 3358 University Dr. In that robbery, the front door was also smashed and the registers were damaged.
Police say the same man also robbed a Subway, where a cash register was found on the floor. Detectives also believe he may be responsible for a fourth robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
