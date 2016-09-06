Sea turtle found at Port Canaveral faces long recovery

A loggerhead sea turtle rescued near a Port Canaveral cargo pier faces a recovery that could take six months to a year.
The turtle was spotted by a marine security officer during a security check. The turtle was transported to SeaWorld Orlando.
SeaWorld and Sea Turtle Preservation Society volunteers were releasing four rehabilitated sea turtles nearby when they got the call from Port Canaveral.
Dan Conklin, assistant aquarium curator, told Florida Today (http://on.flatoday.com/2czPVd3) that the loggerhead suffers from neurological problems and still is not eating on its own.
According to the STPS, roughly 25-30 percent of STPS strandings occur at or near Port Canaveral. Most of these are juvenile green sea turtles that feed on algae.
