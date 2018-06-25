43 alligators and crocodiles killed in fire. One rare gator was stolen, cops say

Deputies are seeking the public's help after a rare alligator was stolen from a Bushnell building just before it was set on fire, killing the other 43 reptiles inside.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies say they were responding to a structure fire on Friday around 8:30 p.m. when they found that a rare alligator was missing, possibly stolen.
The victim told deputies that a rare Leucistic alligator named Snowball was in the building at 11:30 a.m. that morning. But when deputies searched the structure, Snowball was discovered missing.
Once the fire was extinguished it was determined to be a total loss, officials said.
During the search deputies were able to account for all of the other animals within the burned structure. In total, 43 alligators and crocodiles were found dead.
The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted and is investigating the cause of the fire which officials believe to be arson.
Based on items observed at the scene, deputies say that it appears the building was burglarized first and then set on fire after the theft of the rare alligator.
If anyone has information about this case, or if any contact is made with the gator or one or similar markings, please contact Sumter County Sheriff's Detective Chris Merritt at (352)-793-2621.
