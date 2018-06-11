Gator spotted crossing runway at Orlando International Airport

Welcome to Florida.
There was a brief delay at Orlando International Airport when an alligator decided to take a walk on the runway on Monday.
Passenger Anthony Velardi told WESH 2 News that his Spirit Airlines flight had just landed in Orlando from Baltimore when the pilot went on the speaker and told passengers that it appeared that an alligator was crossing the runway.
"Believe it or not," the pilot reportedly said, "there is a gator on the runway and we are waiting for it to cross."
Moments later the gator made its way across the runway and into a pond nearby.
