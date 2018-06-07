Second Florida man arrested in connection to stolen zoo animals case. Four are still missing

A second man, this time a student at Sante Fe College, has been arrested in connection with the 11 animals that were stolen from their enclosures at the school's teaching zoo.
On Thursday, 19-year-old Austin Bruno of Clay County was arrested and faces two counts each of burglary and grand theft, 4News Gainesville reported.
Police said they obtained a warrant for Bruno on Wednesday night but couldn't find him at his home. He turned himself in on Thursday morning.
Bruno is the second man charged in connection to the animal thefts that occurred over the past two weeks. Sedrick T. Price, 20, was arrested earlier this week when police discovered seven of the 11 stolen animals inside his apartment.
College police and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that three Florida box turtles, two red-foot tortoises, a skink and a squirrel monkey were found inside the apartment.
Price faces a charge of grand larceny.
Four more animals — two gopher tortoises and two box turtles — are still missing, police said.
Anyone with information on the remaining animals is asked to call the SFPD at 352-395-5519.
