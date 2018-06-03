Five things Jimmy Fallon dropped on the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas graduating class

The latest host of "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon, surprised those at Sunday's 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High commencement ceremony by showing up as a guest speaker.

In just over nine minutes at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fallon dropped a few nuggets of knowledge. Here are five:

▪ "We have no idea what the future holds and that's OK...Don't think about what you want to do. Think about why you want to do it. and the rest will figure itself out."





Under "Things He Would Tell His Younger Self..." Fallon listed:

▪ "Listen. Listen to everyone around you. Hear other voices. There are so many different voices in the world. We're all different voices, different flavors, different colors, but we're all on the same rainbow. And we need red just as much as we need yellow, purple and orange and blue and green...and burgundy (Stoneman Douglas' main color)."

▪ "Work hard for everything. Put one foot in front of the other and keep going, day by day, moment by moment. You always have the chance to be building something, working on something, pushing something up the hill...It's not easy, but you have to keep trying, keep failing, have goals and pushing them ahead every day."

▪ "Take good care of yourself. Check in with yourself every day. Put the phone down and be silent for a moment or two."

▪ "Be kind to people who wait on your table, bag your groceries, move your furniture."

And a bonus one...

▪ "If I could give you one last piece of advice...don't ever get off your parents' wireless plan."