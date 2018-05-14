Tropical threat in Gulf weakens but heavy rain, flash flooding possible, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm. NOAA Matias J. Ocner

