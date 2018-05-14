Tropical threat in Gulf weakens but heavy rain, flash flooding possible, officials say

Good news.
The large system of showers hovering over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is increasingly looking like it will not form into a tropical system or storm.
According to the National Hurricane Center's Monday afternoon update, although the system could still gain some subtropical or tropical characteristics as it moves slowly northward during the next few days, it has not shown signs of increased organization over the past 24 hours.
Formation chances through the next 48 hours remain low at 20 percent.
The area of low pressure, forecasters said, continues to produce widespread cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms across much of Florida and southeastern Georgia.
But we're not completely out of the woods. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, the system will still generate heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida over the next few days.
In Bradenton, the chance of thunderstorms and showers is expected to remain relatively high throughout the rest of the workweek and into the weekend.
