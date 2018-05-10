Body found in Orlando lake one day after witness reported teen struggling in water

One day after a man reported seeing a person flailing in an Orlando lake screaming, "It bit me, it bit me," Orange County crews found a body.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are working to ID a female body found floating in the retention pond around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
On Wednesday, a witness reported what he thought to be a male teenager struggling in the water and screaming he had been bitten by something. A boy had been reported missing nearby, and officials thought he may have been the person spotted in the lake.
Now, as crews work to identify the woman who appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s, officials said there are no missing person reports matching her description.
There also was no trauma to the body, officials said, and no signs of any marks from alligators or other wildlife.
An investigation is ongoing.
