A middle school student saw porn on a school iPad. He was told not to be a 'tattle-tale,' lawsuit claims

A middle school student allegedly saw pornographic material at school and his parents are taking legal action.
Parents are suing the Pasco County School Board after a lawsuit said their son was exposed to pornographic material on school-issued iPads during school hours. When their son reported the incident to a teacher, he was "told not to be a 'tattle-tale.'"
The lawsuit, filed April 24, states the boy was 11 years old and a student at River Ridge Middle School when older male students showed him pornographic material on school-issued iPads while on school property during school hours multiple times between Aug. 24, 2015 and Dec. 24, 2015.
The boy went to a teacher, but was “told not to be a ‘tattle-tale,’ ” according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the school's inadequate security features and internet blocking on the iPads, along with a lack of adequate supervision over the students, are blamed for the incident.
In addition, it alleges the teacher failed to supervise students and take action after the incident was reported. His inaction led to the boy being repeatedly exposed to the pornographic materials.
The school board learned of the teacher’s “unfit, dangerous or otherwise incompetence” in a signed incident form dated Jan. 5, 2018, and continued to retain him as a teacher, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit goes on to state the school board knew or should have known the teacher was “unfit” to perform his duties.
The boy, now 14, is seeking psychiatric treatment after he "suffered mental and emotional harm" from the incidents more than two years ago. The lawsuit states psychiatric and medical expenses will also continue into the future and asks for $15,000.
As of Wednesday, the school had yet to respond to the parent's lawsuit, court records show.
The school district does not comment on pending litigation, a public information officer for Pasco County Schools told the Bradenton Herald in an email.
