The Coast Guard seized thousands of pounds of weed. Tuesday, it was unloaded in St. Petersburg

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, a 210-foot Reliance-class cutter, homeported in St. Petersburg, on-load a ton of marijuana on March 17 that was interdicted from two suspected drug smuggling vessels during a 71-day deployment in the Caribbean Sea. The marijuana, worth an estimated $2.2 million, was offloaded Tuesday in St. Petersburg for disposal. Ens. Sarah Ritchie U.S. Coast Guard