The Coast Guard seized thousands of pounds of weed. Tuesday, it was unloaded in St. Petersburg

Coast Guard crews offloaded more than one ton of marijuana in St. Petersburg on Tuesday after it was previously seized from vessels in the Caribbean Sea, according to a news release.
Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute along with members of a Customs and Border Protection aircraft interdicted two suspected drug smuggling vessels on March 17. They seized a combined 2,600 pounds of marijuana and detained seven people.
The drugs were worth an estimated $2.2 million wholesale value, according to the Coast Guard.
The 81-person crew aboard the Resolute recently returned from a 71-day deployment that included participation in Operation Riptide, focusing on counter-drug operations in the Caribbean.
"By working hand-in-hand with DHS partners and the nation of Jamaica, we were able to efficiently interdict the 2,600 pounds of marijuana seen on the pier today," Cmdr. Carmen DeGeorge, the Resolute's commanding officer, said in a news release.
"Today's offload represents the ongoing commitment of U.S. and international partners to combat transnational criminal networks and promote stability across the Caribbean region."
