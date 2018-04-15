Two juveniles killed, five hospitalized in middle-of-the-night crash in a stolen car

Two children were killed and five were taken to the hospital after the stolen car one was driving flipped onto railroad tracks, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
BSO put the ages of all seven between 12 and 14.
The 3 a.m. crash at 1100 NW 15th St. in Pompano Beach has closed traffic from the 900 to the 1200 blocks and on the railroad tracks.
The car was heading west on Northwest 15 Street, BSO said, when the driver "lost control, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway and flip over, landing upside down on the CSX railroad tracks."
One child was declared dead at the scene. Another died at Broward Health Medical Center.
This breaking news report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments