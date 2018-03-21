Two Douglas students arrested for knives in school — and another made threats, cops say

Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students were arrested Tuesday after being found with knives in separate incidents, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A third student was charged with a misdemeanor after detectives say he made a threat on social media.

One student pulled a knife out of her bra after a lunchtime confrontation, according to an arrest report. Another student was reported to a teacher Tuesday after he allegedly displayed a knife on a bus the day before.

Both students were charged with possession of a weapon on school property and exhibiting a weapon.

In the first case, deputies say Jordan Salter, 18, was in the cafeteria with a female friend when the friend got into a tiff with a male student, Judrick Gue, 19, according to the report.

According to the arrest report, the friend poured iced coffee on the male student and Salter followed by dumping her cereal on the boy’s head. Gue “then got closer to Jordan’s face,’’ the report said.

“Jordan then reached inside of her bra and pulled out a two-inch black handle knife, unfolded the knife and showed it to [the male student],” a deputy wrote.

Gue told deputies he didn’t want to prosecute, according to the report.

In the other case, a 16-year-old, whom the Miami Herald is not naming because of his age, was arrested after a student told an administrator the boy brandished a knife on a school bus Monday.

“Upon interviewing [the student] a nine-inch knife was found in his backpack,” a deputy wrote in his arrest report. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

BSO said they were also alerted Tuesday to photos shared on Snapchat by an unidentified 10th-grader. Deputies say one image showed him with a gun in his waistband and the other showed bullets. Both had threatening messages, BSO said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released an unedited of surveillance video outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during and after confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people on Feb. 14, 2018. BSO

“BSO detectives found the suspect’s action to have interfered with school function and disturbed the peace,” the department said in a statement. “The teen was subsequently hospitalized under the Baker Act for being a threat to himself.”

The arrests come one day after Zachary Cruz, the brother of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz, was arrested for trespassing on school grounds. Tuesday morning, a judge ordered Zachary Cruz be held on a $500,000 bond.

On Valentine’s Day, Nikolas Cruz, 19, shot and killed 14 students and three faculty members in a rampage with his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.