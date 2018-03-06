All lanes of I-75 shut down due to fatal, multiple-vehicle crash

A deadly three-vehicle crash has forced all lanes of Interstate 75 to close on Tuesday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred on Alligator Alley in Broward County around 5:39 p.m.
The crash involved one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries. Both directions of Alligator Alley, around mile marker 41, are currently closed.
U.S. 41 is open and available as an alternate route.
Never miss a local story.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments