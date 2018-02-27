Watch video of a Florida surfer wiping out — atop a shark

A surfer at Fort Pierce Inlet had an unusual landing over the weekend when he wiped out and fell off of his surfboard.
Rather than a water landing, it appears he might have landed atop a shark — or very close by the toothy fish.
Luckily for the unidentified surfer the shark didn’t appear to mind cushioning his fall. The shark swam off, ignoring other surfers, and rejoined a school of other sharks swimming along Florida’s east coast. It is believed the sharks, some identified as blacktips, are part of a seasonal migration along Florida’s coast.
Jason Griffeth of Vero Beach, known on his YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages as Hydrophilik, was at North Jetty at Fort Pierce Inlet when he captured the surfer-meets-shark footage, TCPalm reported.
Griffeth used 4K DJI Mavic Air drone equipment to film his nearly four-minute clip. The surfer’s spill near the shark happens around the 47-second mark.
