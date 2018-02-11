Family: Man shot and killed by Tampa police was a veteran, suffered from PTSD

The investigation continues into a machete wielding man, shot and killed by Tampa Police.
Police say 48-year-old Sydney Richardson IV was threatening a teenage girl with the weapon inside a home on the 1800 block of Marvy Avenue.
A neighbor, David Wheeler, heard it all unfold.
“It’s scary. I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve never had a problem like that over here,” Wheeler said.
Police say the girl that Richardson threatened was his cousin. Her mother went next door to Wheeler for help.
“She asked me to take her kids. I took the kids in the house which was OK. After that, all I heard was gunshots,” Wheeler said.
Those gunshots were from Tampa Police. An officer went into the home and found Wheeler cornering the girl in a room.
They used a stun gun but he still wouldn’t drop the machete.
“After using it a few more times, we were concerned for our safety and for the woman in the room. That’s when we opened fire,” said spokesperson Steve Hegarty.
The gunshots killed Richardson.
The family did not wish to speak but they say he was a veteran and suffered from PTSD.
While no one else was hurt, the family said the girl is in shock.
Police are still investigating what started the confrontation. The officers involved are on routine paid leave.
