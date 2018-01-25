Four injured in Florida Keys plane crash

All four passengers on a small plane headed to the Florida Keys were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash.
The plane crashed just behind the Marathon airport, in a wooded area. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, two passengers and the pilot were airlifted to Miami’s Ryder Trauma Center.
The injuries of the airlifted victims did not appear to be life-threatening, deputies said. The fourth passenger only sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office reports that one of the passengers said the plane was taking off when a strong gust of wind caused the single engine Piper Lance plane to be blown into the tree line on the west side of the runway. The crash caused a 90-gallon aviation fuel spill, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Never miss a local story.
The plane caught fire, deputies said, but it was extinguished quickly.
The Marathon airport is closed, even though the plane crashed “well off” the runway. Emergency vehicles are tending to the leak and officials from Homestead FAA responded to the scene.
Spectrum Bay News 9 reports the plane is registered in Polk County.
FHP is investigating the crash.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments