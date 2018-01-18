Orphaned manatee leaves Miami Seaquarium for open waters. Here’s how to follow her online.

A group of technicians from Miami Seaquarium prepare Junebug, an orphaned manatee rescued nearly three years ago, for release into open waters. On Thursday, Junebug was loaded onto a truck and driven to Tampa, where she will be released at a “warm water site” in Tampa. Junebug is fitted with a satellite-tracking belt, so you can cheer her on from home. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com