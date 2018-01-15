More Videos

  • Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast

    About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat.

About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat. New Port Richey Police Department Via Bay News 9 and Facebook
About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat. New Port Richey Police Department Via Bay News 9 and Facebook

State

Report: Woman onboard casino boat that caught fire dies overnight

Herald staff report

January 15, 2018 10:31 AM

A 42-year-old woman who was reportedly onboard a casino boat that caught fire Sunday off Florida’s west coast has died, according to Spectrum BayNews9.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death after deputies were called to Bayonet Regional Medical Center at about 1 a.m., BayNews9 reported.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or the cause of death. And the case is still under investigation.

The SunCruz Port Richey Casino shuttle caught fire Sunday afternoon with 50 passengers aboard, according to PCSO. Witnesses said passengers were jumping into the chilly waters of the Gulf of Mexico to escape the blaze.

Video shot by nearby boaters shows the vessel along the shoreline engulfed in flames with smoke billowing high into the sky.

“All passengers were able to make it to shore where EMS treated them,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

According to Pasco County fire officials, 15 people complained of chest pain and smoke inhalation and were taken for treatment, according to the Associated Press. It is not known if the woman in question was among those 15 people.

