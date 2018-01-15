Report: Woman onboard casino boat that caught fire dies overnight

More Videos 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft Pause 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start 0:09 Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials 0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 3:09 The Blue Notes quartet steals the show with classic performance 2:21 Ely Portillo explains the house flipping comeback 3:31 Meet the cast of the new Siesta Key reality show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Casino boat up in flames off Florida Gulf Coast About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat. About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat. New Port Richey Police Department Via Bay News 9 and Facebook

About 15 people were injured when a casino boat caught fire Sunday near Port Richey, in Pasco County. According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a woman died overnight at an area hospital who reportedly was on the boat. New Port Richey Police Department Via Bay News 9 and Facebook