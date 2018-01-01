State

One person killed, another injured in shooting over holiday weekend

Herald staff report

January 01, 2018 02:24 PM

One person was killed and another person is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in St. Petersburg, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

SPPD responded to the 4200 block of Elkcam Blvd. SE at about 7:20 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the department.

Paul Dumas, 68, was found dead at the scene, and Elaine Vidinha, 63, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The SPPD release also stated that, “The two were attacked by a suspect known to them at some point over the weekend.”

