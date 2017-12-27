6-year-old girl in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on I-75

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition and two other children are in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash on I-75 near Sun City Center at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the center lane, approaching the State Road 674 exit. A 2004 Ford Explorer was also traveling southbound in the center lane when the F-150 collided with it from behind.
According to FHP, the Ford Explorer overturned in the center grass median, ejecting two girls, ages 8 and 6.
The Ford F-150 did not stop following the crash, but was later found abandoned near the Moccasin Wallow Road exit.
All three children in the Explorer were hospitalized with serious or critical injuries, and the 35-year-old driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
The accident shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 for about an hour, and two lanes were still closed as of 11 p.m.
If anyone has information on the driver of the Ford F-150, contact the FHP at (813)-558-1800.
