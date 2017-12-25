‘Old lights’ may have sparked Christmas tree fire, residents say

An early morning fire forced a New Port Richey family to evacuate their home on Christmas Day.
According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 8927 Cessna Drive around 3 a.m. The occupants of the home were removed safely, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.
A New Port Richey family is spending Christmas morning elsewhere. Their home caught fire overnight. Thankfully they are all ok. A Christmas tree with older lights is the cause. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/5KDuFvgz4Q— Tim Wronka BN9 (@TimWronka) December 25, 2017
Firefighters were able to put the flames out shortly after they arrived. Residents told investigators old lights on a Christmas tree may have sparked, causing the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.
