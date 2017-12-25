State

‘Old lights’ may have sparked Christmas tree fire, residents say

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 25, 2017 01:21 PM

An early morning fire forced a New Port Richey family to evacuate their home on Christmas Day.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 8927 Cessna Drive around 3 a.m. The occupants of the home were removed safely, Spectrum Bay News 9 reports.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out shortly after they arrived. Residents told investigators old lights on a Christmas tree may have sparked, causing the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire is still under investigation.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

    An Orlando, Fla. man was arrested after he attacked a woman on a bus and then fled the scene. Derrick Maestas, 20, used the truck as a getaway vehicle after he allegedly attacked a woman on a bus for talking too loudly on her phone.

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck
Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller
Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma 0:34

Shark Valley in Everglades National Park reopens after Irma

View More Video