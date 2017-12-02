Glenda Agustin-Juarez, 16, has been missing from Southwest Miami-Dade since Nov. 26. Police say she may be in the company of Elmer Tiu-Carreto, 27.
Missing 16-year-old girl from Miami may have been abducted

By Howard Cohen

December 02, 2017 01:48 PM

Miami-Dade police are looking for Glenda Agustin-Juarez. The 16-year-old Miami girl has been missing since Sunday.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday night, Glenda was last seen near 14000 SW 295th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Glenda is described as five feet two inches tall, 118 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that she may be in the company of Elmer Tiu-Carreto. The two could be traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with tag number 708YLP.

Tiu-Carreto, 27, is five feet two inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

If you have information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or 911.

