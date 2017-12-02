Missing 16-year-old girl from Miami may have been abducted

Miami-Dade police are looking for Glenda Agustin-Juarez. The 16-year-old Miami girl has been missing since Sunday.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued a statewide Missing Child Alert on Friday night, Glenda was last seen near 14000 SW 295th St. in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Glenda is described as five feet two inches tall, 118 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say that she may be in the company of Elmer Tiu-Carreto. The two could be traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with tag number 708YLP.
Tiu-Carreto, 27, is five feet two inches tall, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.
If you have information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or 911.
A FL MISSING CHILD Alert is issued for GLENDA AGUSTIN JUAREZ, 16yo W/F, 5'2", 118lbs, brown hair/eyes, last seen in Miami. May be with Elmer Tiu-Carreto, 27yo W/M, 5'2", 140lbs. May be in silver Toyota Celica, FL tag 708YLP. Have info? Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-715-3300 or 911. pic.twitter.com/3mejCzBlP1— FDLE (@fdlepio) December 2, 2017
