Person pulled from submerged vehicle after crash, reports say

One person was pulled from a submerged vehicle and flown to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning, according to reports.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Highway 27 near Lucerne Park Road in Polk County around 6 a.m. Saturday, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported.
One vehicle involved in the crash crossed the median over northbound Highway 27 and went into a small body of water on the east side of the road, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies told Bay News 9.
The car was submerged and officials were able to pull one person from the vehicle, according to WFLA News Channel 8. The person was flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
As crews continue to investigate the crash, Highway 27 is expected to be closed for several hours, according to FOX 13.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
