Two men were hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in St. Petersburg.
Two men were hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in St. Petersburg. Bay News 9 Trevor Pettiford
Two men were hit by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop in St. Petersburg. Bay News 9 Trevor Pettiford

State

Man killed, grandson injured when vehicle hits them at bus stop

Herald staff report

November 26, 2017 06:52 PM

One person was killed and another injured when a vehicle crashed into them at a St. Petersburg bus stop Sunday, according to Bay News 9.

Santiago Carcamo, 83, and his grandson, 35-year-old Gabriel Oliva, were hospitalized. Carcamo died from his injuries, and Oliva has broken bones, according to Bay News 9.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department Twitter account, authorities responded to a report of the accident around 2 p.m. on 49th Street North and 35th Avenue North.

According to a tweet from a WTSP Channel 10 reporter, St. Pete PD “believe another vehicle swerved in front of this vehicle (that struck the bus stop), causing the driver to veer off the road and into the bus stop. Police now looking for driver of a light colored SUV that may have been involved. Anyone with info can call 727-893-7780.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The crash remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parkland students make emotional return to school campus

View More Video