Man killed, grandson injured when vehicle hits them at bus stop

One person was killed and another injured when a vehicle crashed into them at a St. Petersburg bus stop Sunday, according to Bay News 9.
Santiago Carcamo, 83, and his grandson, 35-year-old Gabriel Oliva, were hospitalized. Carcamo died from his injuries, and Oliva has broken bones, according to Bay News 9.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department Twitter account, authorities responded to a report of the accident around 2 p.m. on 49th Street North and 35th Avenue North.
According to a tweet from a WTSP Channel 10 reporter, St. Pete PD “believe another vehicle swerved in front of this vehicle (that struck the bus stop), causing the driver to veer off the road and into the bus stop. Police now looking for driver of a light colored SUV that may have been involved. Anyone with info can call 727-893-7780.”
The crash remains under investigation.
