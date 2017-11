More Videos 1:03 Plane lands on road: dashcam video Pause 0:12 Two bears get into a vicious brawl and it's all caught on camera 0:17 Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Plane lands on road: dashcam video At about 10:20 a.m. on November, 19, 2017, two deputies were responding to a call for service in unincorporated Clearwater, and were caught by surprise when a single engine plane crashed in front of them on Keene Road, just south of Sunset Point Road. Deputies rushed to the crash scene to assist the pilot and his passenger. The deputies dash cams captured video of the crash. Paramedics from Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene. Luckily, the pilot and his passenger walked away from the crash uninjured. No citizens were injured as a result of the crash. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office provided

