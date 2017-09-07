Twitter Shawn Woodford
Man shot by police at Miami International Airport, reports say

By Monique O. Madan

September 07, 2017 10:14 PM

A man was shot by Miami-Dade County police at Miami International Airport late Thursday, CBS4 reported.

Airport officials said at least one shot was fired in Terminal J but that the “situation is under control.” It is unclear why the person was shot.

According to Twitter user @ShawnWoodford, Concourse J was evacuated and police were seen surrounding an airplane at Gate J7 on the tarmac. Passengers were moved to Concourse H.

For some people on social media, the shooting has created commotion at a place that already has been pretty hectic because of Hurricane Irma. As of Friday afternoon, almost 100 flights had been canceled in anticipation of the monster storm.

