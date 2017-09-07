Man shot by police at Miami International Airport, reports say

A man was shot by Miami-Dade County police at Miami International Airport late Thursday, CBS4 reported.
Airport officials said at least one shot was fired in Terminal J but that the “situation is under control.” It is unclear why the person was shot.
Security incident involving a single suspect & @MiamiDadePD has occurred at MIA. Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed.— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 8, 2017
According to Twitter user @ShawnWoodford, Concourse J was evacuated and police were seen surrounding an airplane at Gate J7 on the tarmac. Passengers were moved to Concourse H.
Hey @MiamiHerald - entire Concourse J just evacuated at MIA. Fire trucks and police surrounding aircraft at Gate J7. pic.twitter.com/3vNr5w7pqV— Shawn Woodford (@ShawnWoodford) September 8, 2017
For some people on social media, the shooting has created commotion at a place that already has been pretty hectic because of Hurricane Irma. As of Friday afternoon, almost 100 flights had been canceled in anticipation of the monster storm.
Shooting in MIA and hurricane coming— liz❣ (@liz_abreu16) September 8, 2017
