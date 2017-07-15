Amber Alert issued for missing Broward girl abducted by her mom, who doesn’t have custody

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old Broward girl who was last seen leaving a church with her biological mother who does not have custody of the girl, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.
Brianna Chanel Destiny Brown is said to weigh about 75 pounds, has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair, according to the missing child poster. She was last seen wearing a white dress with black horizontal stripes and a white cardigan.
Moments after the Amber Alert was issued, the Hallandale Beach Police Department announced on social media that they had received a credible tip saying Brianna and her mother had been seen several hours prior at the TriRail Station at Hollywood Blvd and Interstate 95.
At about 2 p.m. Saturday, Brianna was at church with her grandmother in the 800 block of N.W. 1st Avenue in Hallandale Beach when the girl’s mother, Daurianne Gordon Brown, arrived and began to chat with her. Police say that Brianna and her mother were seen several minutes later walking from the church and leaving in a white Toyota Camry.
Brown, who has had substance abuse issues, has turned off her cell phone, police said. The girl’s grandmother thinks Brown is upset over losing custody of her daughter.
Anyone with information about the case or who knows Brianna’s whereabouts is asked to call Hallandale Beach Police Detective Leon Flores at 954-457-1400.
Jessica De Leon
