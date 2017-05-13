Two hit, killed while in emergency lane on U.S. 19

Two people were hit and killed Friday night in Largo while pulled over in the emergency lane of U.S. 19.
Police said a Ford Expedition was traveling on U.S. 19 when it entered the emergency lane.
Two vehicles — a Toyota sedan and a Toyota van — were already in the emergency lane, and the drivers were outside of the vehicles when the Ford Expedition approached.
The Ford hit the sedan, troopers said, causing the sedan to hit the van. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.
The driver of the Ford, Cesar Gonzalez-Calderon, was also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of the victim’s have not been released yet, pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is on going.
