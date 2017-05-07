Pasco County fire burns thousands of acres, but evacuations lifted

PASCO COUNTY The brush fire in the Starkey Wilderness Preserve in Pasco County has grown to 2,275 acres and is 50 to 70 percent contained.
Voluntary evacuations have been lifted, and the roads are back open, but camping is canceled in Starkey Park through Thursday.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, officials said there was no longer a need for voluntary evacuations of the Bexley Ranch subdivision, and all residents could return home.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has also reported that the Suncoast Parkway has reopened between State Road 54 and S.R. 52.
We got a peak inside the park--there's a lot of smoke and still live fire @BN9 pic.twitter.com/YhaIzUKw65— Sara Belsole (@sbelsole) May 7, 2017
Starkey Park and all bike trails into the park remain closed. All camping reservations in Starkey Park have been canceled through Thursday, May 11.
Brush fire in Starkey Wilderness Park as seen from my neighborhood of Starkey Ranch. @BayNews9 pic.twitter.com/BrnriCWwO5— Scott Crossland (@scottcross7) May 6, 2017
No structures or homes were being threatened, but the paved bike trail in Starkey Park is temporarily closed, officials said.
“My wife is out of town. I’m worried do I move now, because I’m going have to find somewhere to take my dogs. I’m going to have to find a hotel that’s pet friendly,” Reggie Johnson said.
Comments