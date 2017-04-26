State

April 26, 2017 4:43 PM

Marijuana added to list of prohibited items at Disney

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Walt Disney World has reportedly added marijuana to the list of items prohibited in the park.

In November, voters passed an amendment that legalized medical marijuana, and Disney may want to clarify that no marijuana will be allowed in its parks, Bay News 9 reported.

Disney has listed “illegal substances” as prohibited items in the past, but has now specified marijuana, according to Bay News 9.

