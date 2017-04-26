Buchanan, Scott react positively to Trump’s tax proposal

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan spoke out on President Trump’s tax plan Wednesday, saying it would “generate enormous economic growth and create jobs,” in a statement.
The tax plan, announced Wednesday, proposes reductions in individual and corporate income tax rates and reducing the number of tax brackets, among other things, according to the New York Times.
Now Buchanan, a senior House tax-writer as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, wants Trump’s administration and Congress to work together.
“The administration’s outline moves us one step closer to meaningful tax reform. It’s now up to Congress and the administration to work together and develop a plan that reduces taxes on middle-income Americans, simplifies personal income taxes and makes our businesses more competitive with other countries. I look forward to taking part in those discussions in the weeks ahead,” Buchanan said in a statement Wednesday. “Tax reform will generate enormous economic growth and create jobs.”
The centerpiece of Trump’s proposal is a 15 percent business tax rate that would apply to corporations and small businesses, according to the New York Times.
Buchanan noted in the statement that this proposal resembles a plan that Buchanan reintroduced in Congress in January.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott also voiced his pleasure with the proposed tax plan Wednesday.
“We have been committed to fighting the corporate income tax in Florida and I am glad that President Trump is doing the same for our national economy. Since I have been in office, we have cut taxes 55 times, saving Florida families and businesses $6.5 billion. It is great that we now have a president who is focused on turning the national economy around like we have done in Florida,” Scott said in a statement.
