Evacuations remain for Collier County with 5,500-acre wildfire already destroying nine homes

Evacuation orders remain in place for more than 6,000 structures in Collier County where a 5,500-acre wildfire has already destroyed nine homes, despite rain that was seen across Florida on Saturday.
In Polk and Lee counties mandatory evacuations were rescinded on Saturday, and residents were allowed to return to their home.
Burn bans remain in place in Sarasota, Collier, Polk and several other counties throughout the state.
“We are hopeful that this weather we are getting right now is going to provide some relief, but firefighters are going to continue to work all night there in harm’s way,” Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday. “So keep praying for some more rain and keep praying for these firefighters and first responders.”
Night #video #30thAveFire from the #Broward Engine Strike Team @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue @FLSERT @FlFireChiefs @FLForestService @GN_Fire pic.twitter.com/oiCpiOTbzS— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) April 22, 2017
Despite some rain in Sunday’s forecast, the situation remains dangerous across the state since dry conditions are expected to return Monday. Scott delayed a planned trade mission to Argentina on Saturday and was briefed on the wildfires before a press conference at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Collier County Emergency Operations Center.
More than 100 firefighters from teams that came from Manatee, Broward, Sarasota, Orange and Miami-Dade counties were assisting local firefighters and first responders in Collier County on Saturday.
The wildfire in Collier County was only 20 percent contained as of that briefing, Scott said. In addition to homes, several vehicles have also been destroyed.
Florida Burn Bans include #CollierCounty #HendryCounty and the City of Cape Coral #OnlyYou pic.twitter.com/2F3tTL3Pef— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) April 22, 2017
With mandatory evacuations still in place, shelters remain open.
“In Collier County ... we have gotten a reasonable amount of rain this afternoon, but just remember that they have already been dumping a lot of water on this fire and it’s not out,” Scott said. “So it’s great that we got the rain and it’s great that the humidity is up, but it didn’t stop the fire.”
In Polk County, a 700-acre wildfire is now 60 percent contained after destroying one business. Fire officials in Polk County have said the wildfire there is suspicious, and it’s cause is being investigated.
In Lee County, a 400-acre wildfire is about 90 to 95 percent contained after destroying or damaging 13 homes.
“They are optimistic they are going to be able to wind it down by the end of the day,” Scott said.
Anyone with any information about a fire being intentionally set is asked to call the Florida Division of Forestry at 1-800-342-5869. Florida’s Forestry Arson Alert Association is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments