April 20, 2017 12:24 PM

Orlando-area schools on lockdown; reports of deputy-involved shooting

Orlando

Four Orlando-area schools are on lockdown due to police activity, according to the Orange County school district.

“Edgewater High, College Park Middle, Princeton and Lake Silver elementary schools are currently on lockdown due to police activity in the area,” according to Lorena Hitchcock, senior specialist, media relations for Orange County Public Schools.

The Orlando Police Department stated to News 13 that officials are looking into a shooting around the Edgewater Drive area. The police department is assisting since this is an Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident, police stated.

The OCSO tweeted that it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Kingswood Subdivision, which is minutes away from the high school. However, there is no word if the two incidents are connected.

