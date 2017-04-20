Orlando-area schools on lockdown; reports of deputy-involved shooting

Four Orlando-area schools are on lockdown due to police activity, according to the Orange County school district.
“Edgewater High, College Park Middle, Princeton and Lake Silver elementary schools are currently on lockdown due to police activity in the area,” according to Lorena Hitchcock, senior specialist, media relations for Orange County Public Schools.
The Orlando Police Department stated to News 13 that officials are looking into a shooting around the Edgewater Drive area. The police department is assisting since this is an Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident, police stated.
The OCSO tweeted that it is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the Kingswood Subdivision, which is minutes away from the high school. However, there is no word if the two incidents are connected.
PIO headed to scene of deputy involved shooting in Kingwood Subdivision. All info given at scene. Media staging are TBD— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 20, 2017
#breaking Orange County deputy-involved shooting UPDATE: Media Staging area at 1500 Beatrice Ave. All info given at Media Staging area— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 20, 2017
