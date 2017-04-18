State

April 18, 2017 5:27 PM

Her boyfriend called her fat, so she threw a tire iron at his truck

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Umatilla

He called his girlfriend fat, and now she’s facing charges.

A Lake County woman was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly caused more than $2,000 in damages to a company-owned truck her boyfriend drives for work, according to WKMG ClickOrlando.

Kari Corwin, 25, of Umatilla, reportedly admitted to causing the damage after her long-term boyfriend called her fat, according to ClickOrlando, which cited the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She had also reportedly been drinking that night.

Corwin allegedly grabbed a tire iron and threw it at the truck’s windshield and slammed a yard decoration on the hood hard enough to cause a dent, ClickOrlando reported.

She also allegedly threw a garden hose and attached sprinkler through a window, causing approximately $2,350 in damages, according to ClickOrlando.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

