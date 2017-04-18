Her boyfriend called her fat, so she threw a tire iron at his truck

He called his girlfriend fat, and now she’s facing charges.
A Lake County woman was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly caused more than $2,000 in damages to a company-owned truck her boyfriend drives for work, according to WKMG ClickOrlando.
Kari Corwin, 25, of Umatilla, reportedly admitted to causing the damage after her long-term boyfriend called her fat, according to ClickOrlando, which cited the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She had also reportedly been drinking that night.
Corwin allegedly grabbed a tire iron and threw it at the truck’s windshield and slammed a yard decoration on the hood hard enough to cause a dent, ClickOrlando reported.
She also allegedly threw a garden hose and attached sprinkler through a window, causing approximately $2,350 in damages, according to ClickOrlando.
