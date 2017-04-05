Traffic backed up at Howard Frankland Bridge as FHP investigates fatal crash

Traffic was moving slowly along the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday afternoon as officials investigate a deadly crash.
Florida Highway Patrol officers are investigating the fatal crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Interstate 275 near mile marker 39.
A 2008 Kia Spectra was traveling south on I-275 near State Road 60 in the inside lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with the center median concrete barrier wall, overturned multiple times and partially caught fire, according to FHP.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to FHP.
Officials were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 4 p.m., according to the FHSMV site.
The crash shut down several lanes along the bridge as of 4:45 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website. Bay News 9 reports two northbound lanes were closed along with two southbound lanes as officials investigated the crash.
Cameras show traffic backed up at I-275 and Kennedy Boulevard.
