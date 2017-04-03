St. Petersburg woman claims $13 million lottery jackpot

A St. Petersburg woman has claimed a $13 million Florida Lotto jackpot.
Officials said Monday that Joanne Powell won the jackpot that stemmed from a drawing on March 15.
Powell said she and her husband have been buying tickets from the same Publix location since 2002.
“We heard they had recently sold a winning ticket and checked the numbers in the newspaper while out to breakfast,” she said.
“We couldn’t believe our luck when we discovered the winning numbers matched our ticket.”
Powell chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $8,675,247.98.
The Publix that sold the ticket is located on Park Street North. The grocery store received a $65,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
